Rams Apply Heavy Defensive Pressure, Advance to Next Round of Playoffs

By Daniela Villegas Jovel

Coming into the playoffs with a 16-game win streak, the Rams stayed hot against the Foothill College Owls. The teams were neck-and-neck at the end of the first half, but the Rams put the hammer down after the break, ultimately winning 85-52.

Sharp passing and team chemistry typified the win. The Rams moved the ball efficiently throughout, maintaining pace and momentum despite some missed shots.

Both teams boasted well-organized defenses, with possession rarely lingering with either side for long. The Rams met each offensive attack from Foothill with disciplined defense, forcing turnovers at halfcourt throughout the game. Freshman defensive stalwart Kenyon DeMuynck was instrumental in keeping the team in contention, scoring 14 points to go along with a mind-boggling eight blocks. “We really pride ourselves on defense,” said DeMuynck. He explained that they build their stamina in practice with intense drills, with the whole team playing against each other, round robin style, in five-minute intervals.

Rams players rally pregame. Feb. 28 2026 (Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

The Rams came into the second with renewed confidence, finding their offensive rhythm and opening the game up, ending the game ahead by 33 points. When asked how the team was able to build such a large lead, sophomore Guard Ahmaree Muhammed said, “The ball reversals that we had, and how we were able to move the ball from left to right, even when we missed a shot, one of our big men would get a rebound and kick it back out to keep the ball moving”. Muhammed scored 7 points in the win, adding a rebound, an assist, and two steals.

After the game, Rams Head Coach Justin Labagh reflected on the team's performance and said they were mentally prepared for the game after a good week of practice. Labagh said, “I think our defense is our staple”, stating that even though they missed some shots, their defense was there to hold the other team back, which allowed them to take advantage during the second half.

Kenyon DeMuynck (45) attempting a reverse layup. Feb. 28, 2026. (Karim Farahat/The Guardsman)

A victory in their next matchup would send the Rams to the State Final. Labagh said, “We're taking it one game at a time.”