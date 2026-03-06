Rams Dominate San Mateo in Second Round Win

Rams dominate their first playoff game of the season in their 66-40 victory against the San Mateo Bulldogs to advance to the next round against the Folsom Lake Falcons. Feb. 28, 2026. (Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

The Rams defeated the College of San Mateo Bulldogs in decisive fashion on Saturday, Feb. 28th. The 26-point home victory propelled the women’s team into the next round of the playoffs.

The game started a bit slow, with both teams getting acclimated to each other’s strategies. The score was just 5-4 Rams three minutes into the game.

However, a series of hustle plays broke the game open for City College. First, a deflection by recently-named First-Team All-Conference guard Jessie Chau led to a Rams’ run in which the Bulldogs turned the ball over three times within approximately 30 seconds.

A Bulldogs airball led to a Stephanie Salazar rebound, which led to an Alexis Cornejo steal in the next series and then two more back-to-back turnovers. Even in the first quarter, the play was physical and chippy, with players getting vocal and shoves being exchanged between teams.

Riley Dela Fuente (14) drives down the court, leading the fastbreak offense. Feb. 28 2026 ( Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

By the end of the first, City’s effort, ball movement, and ability to knock down shots allowed them to lead 20-8. The Rams scored on a beautiful drive and pass inside right before the buzzer.

San Mateo was in a 2-3 zone the whole game; however, City switched from man coverage to a zone as well. As the Rams built their lead, the bench energy was palpable. Players were standing up to cheer on their fellow teammates after each momentum-building play.

About halfway through the second quarter, City College ran a beautiful baseline out-of-bounds play that led to a June Lumumba bucket plus the foul. The Rams also applied a full-court press at times, which led to their ability to expand the margin.

Thus, City led 31-16 at the half. With good help defense, ball movement, and communication, the Rams were able to continue pushing the pace.

Patriceia Walsh (2) shoots a floater over Ravyn Martin (22). Feb. 28 2026. (Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

With about three minutes to go in the third quarter, Salazar – a Second-Team All-Conference honoree – made a big block just outside of the restricted area. The sophomore forward received a technical foul afterwards for some colorful language and the animated celebration.

In the end of the third, freshman guard Caelan De Vera stole the ball from San Mateo which led to an easy layup. City led 52-29 at the end of the third.

At this point, the Rams had mounted a substantial lead. The fourth quarter featured a series of steals by Cornejo and First-Team All-Conference MVP Patriceia (“Trice”) Walsh.

The City lead ballooned to 62-31 at one point, and the Rams cruised to a win in the fourth. San Mateo’s garbage time points did little to chip into the lead, with City coming out on top 66-40.