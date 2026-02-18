Stephanie Robison Carves Warmth Into Stone

City College Art Department Chair’s solo exhibition, “Natural Selection,” is on display at the Marrow Gallery.

By Karim Farahat

Stephanie Robison’s sculptures juxtapose the smooth, hand-refined surface of stone with the soft fuzziness of wool. The works range from small, palm-sized objects to larger wall-mounted pieces, each exploring the tension between hardness and warmth in her new solo exhibition.

A significant portion of the collection was completed during Robison’s residency at the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation in Taos, N.M. She notes that the environment plays a crucial role in her artistic practice.

“I believe that where you live deeply influences your artistic practice,” she said.

That influence is visible in both color and title. “El Corazon” — Spanish for “heart” — features a sandy palette reminiscent of the desert hues of Taos.

What stands out in Robison’s work is the blend of technical mastery and intuitive experimentation. Her process of chiseling, sanding and refining stone requires years of patience and discipline. Yet she pairs that rigor with a willingness to let the material evolve organically.

"Looking the Part" marble and wool, 16×13×9 (Photos courtesy of the Marrow Gallery)

“I am drawn to art and design that challenge conventional ways of seeing,” Robsion said.

“When I experiment with materials, my goal is to arrive at something that surprises and excites me,” she added. “I find this tension especially in the juxtaposition of hard and soft elements… Developing them simultaneously enables them to merge in a way that feels organic and cohesive.”

While viewers may admire the elegant combination of polished stone and wool, few realize the time and labor required to achieve that softness.

“At the beginning, I was determined to make the material reflect exactly the image I had in mind,” Robison said.

She shared that the process was naturally frustrating due to her lack of experience — some pieces took her over ten years before she developed the skills necessary to fully realize them.

"Wallflower" Persian travertine, wool, 19x8x5 (Photo Courtesy of the Marrow Gallery)

“Once I reached that technical level, I realized that the true pleasure of working with stone lies in the process itself. I felt much more fulfilled when I allowed myself to experiment and let the form emerge gradually,” Robison said.

Gallery director Marissa Pattan emphasized the hidden labor behind the work.

“Stephanie has done it for many years, and she makes it look easy,” Pattan said. “She makes the stone have a softness that people don’t realize takes hours and hours and hours of work.”

For Robison, experimentation remains central to her practice.

“I love working with materials in all their forms, and I love learning new things — which is also why I teach,” she said. “Experimenting with different materials keeps my curiosity alive.”

Robison’s solo exhibition will be on display at the Marrow Gallery until Feb. 28.