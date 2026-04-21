Student Election Dates Pushed Back

To promote equity, the AS Executive Council revised the election application and timeline.

By Patricia Baldwin

At the April 10 Associated Students Executive Council meeting, several students who had applied to be candidates in the upcoming Associated Students election pointed out problems with the application process.

The Executive Council took several actions. They revised the application's eligibility section for clarity and to reduce barriers to eligibility. Because of those changes, they reopened the application process to ensure that all City College students have an opportunity to apply under the revised eligibility criteria.

To extend the application deadlines, they revised the entire student election calendar. The reopened application closed on April 17. The candidates will introduce themselves at a town hall scheduled for April 24 at 1 p.m. Voting begins on April 27 at 9 a.m. and closes on May 4 at 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the ASC Elections Information page.