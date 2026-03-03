City College IT Department, Now Fully Staffed, Eyes Portal Overhaul and Smart Classrooms
After years of operating shorthanded, City College's IT department is moving ahead with modernization projects, including a RAM Portal redesign.
City College’s Information Technology Department, long described as under-staffed, now says it is operating with a fuller roster as it pushes forward on multiple modernization projects, including a planned overhaul of the student-facing RAM Portal.
The department’s IT staff now totals almost 40 employees, according to the department’s org chart.
One major effort is underway at the Mission Center, where the department is launching a Smart Classroom initiative aimed at upgrading classroom technology with new audio-visual equipment and teaching tools.
Patrick Ekoue-Totou, the college’s chief technology officer, is heading the IT projects.
As colleges nationwide rethink student-facing systems, some have adopted third-party “engagement hub” platforms meant to consolidate campus services into a single digital entry point.
Pathify, one vendor in that space, argues that “disconnected systems make for disconnected experiences,” a problem it says unified portals are designed to reduce.
In a 2023 webinar, Pathify also described centralized access “makes it easier for students to stay on track and succeed.”
Southwest Mississippi Community College, which announced it selected Pathify to modernize student-facing systems, described the goal as simplifying navigation for students.