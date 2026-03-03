City College IT Department, Now Fully Staffed, Eyes Portal Overhaul and Smart Classrooms

After years of operating shorthanded, City College's IT department is moving ahead with modernization projects, including a RAM Portal redesign.

City College’s Information Technology Department, long described as under-staffed , now says it is operating with a fuller roster as it pushes forward on multiple modernization projects, including a planned overhaul of the student-facing RAM Portal.

The department’s IT staff now totals almost 40 employees, according to the department’s org chart .

One major effort is underway at the Mission Center, where the department is launching a Smart Classroom initiative aimed at upgrading classroom technology with new audio-visual equipment and teaching tools.

Patrick Ekoue-Totou, the college’s chief technology officer, is heading the IT projects.

As colleges nationwide rethink student-facing systems, some have adopted third-party “engagement hub” platforms meant to consolidate campus services into a single digital entry point.

Pathify, one vendor in that space, argues that “disconnected systems make for disconnected experiences,” a problem it says unified portals are designed to reduce.

In a 2023 webinar, Pathify also described centralized access “makes it easier for students to stay on track and succeed.”

Southwest Mississippi Community College, which announced it selected Pathify to modernize student-facing systems, described the goal as simplifying navigation for students.