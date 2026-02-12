Former Head of USF Tennis Developing New Strategies For the Rams

The Rams have been hitting the court this past fall, preparing for the season ahead.

By Daniela Villegas

The end of last season was bittersweet for Rams tennis. The team said goodbye to Mary Graber, the beloved coach who had led City tennis for the past three and a half decades, and they were riding the high of two straight conference championships.

While they’re adjusting, the team remains positive with a new campaign on the horizon and a new coach at the helm.

After 35 years behind the baseline, Graber passed the torch on to Peter Bartlett, the longtime coach of both Men’s and Women’s tennis at the University of San Francisco. After his own nearly 30-year stretch for the Dons and an ever-changing list of duties, Bartlett is looking to keep up the winning culture for City.

“Although the season is just starting, the team has rallied together and had each other's back, always staying positive,” said Rachel Yim, a second-year redshirt for the Rams. “We are not a traditional tennis team since we are so diverse in our age, but everyone brings a different perspective, and we know we can lean on each other.”

In her second year with the Rams, Amy Niles sends a volley while practicing at the CCSF Tennis Courts (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman)

Yim originally joined the team because of Graber, but now, with Bartlett leading the team, she said she is excited to absorb Bartlett’s knowledge on the sport and get more technical with her playing.

Coach Bartlett was asked by Graber herself to take over the program, and she had told him she couldn’t think of anyone better to hand off her team to. “Although it was a part-time job, I took it because I'm very committed to this team and carrying on their legacy,” Bartlett said.

He emphasized that incoming freshmen will be a valuable addition to the team, bringing greater structure and organization. Members of the team are feeling very confident and excited to learn.

The Rams have been working hard in the offseason to prepare for the season ahead. “We have been developing important skill sets, creating a supportive team culture, and we’ve spent a lot of time on doubles’ strategy,” said Rita Williams, a second-year tennis player working toward her personal training certificate. She emphasized how fun practice has been with new freshmen coming in, and that it helps them have a wide range, not only in age but also in skill.

Rams freshman Odessa Peinado prepares to serve a ball while practicing with the women's tennis team (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman)

“We practice together, we laugh together, we play together, tennis is something that brings us together,” Williams said.

Bartlett had a storied career with the Dons, leading the singles and doubles teams to No. 11 and No. 10 national rankings, respectively. He took the men’s tennis head coaching job in 1997 after two years as an assistant. In addition, he became Director of Tennis in 2010 and, in 2013, head coach of the women’s team. He kept this unique post until 2017, when he shifted his focus solely to coaching the women’s team, remaining in that role until the entire USF tennis program was shuttered in 2024.

Williams said that they are still looking for more players, and anyone interested should contact Head Coach Peter Bartlett at pbartlett@ccsf.edu.