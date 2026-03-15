Rams Bulldoze Columbia College in 84-59 Romp

By Daniela Villegas Jovel

City College has punched its ticket to the State Finals with a decisive 84-59 win over the Columbia Claim Jumpers.

As the Rams took the court on March 7, Brad Duggan Gym felt electric. The stands were packed with students, families, and fans wearing school colors, all waiting to see if the Rams would continue their incredible season. The men’s basketball team has been incredibly dominant all year, including this game against Columbia College.

From the opening tip, the energy in the gym was intense. Both teams started aggressively, diving for loose balls and pushing the pace up and down the court. Early on, Columbia tried to keep the game close by attacking the basket and forcing tough shots from the Rams, and for a few minutes, it looked like the underdogs might actually challenge San Francisco. The crowd got quieter each time Columbia scored, waiting for the Rams to respond.

James Moore(2) is about to go up with the ball after a failed dunk from Nick Cubley. San Francisco, Calif. March 7, 2026. (Isaac Ortiz Dominguez/ The Guardsman)

It didn’t take long for the Rams to find their rhythm. Midway through the first half, they began moving the ball faster, setting hard screens, and attacking the paint with ferocity. Every time the Rams scored, the noise in the gym grew louder. By halftime, the momentum had clearly shifted in favor of San Francisco.

The second half felt like a statement. The Rams came out with even more intensity on defense, forcing turnovers and turning them into quick points. Columbia struggled to keep up with the pace, and every mistake they made seemed to turn into another scoring opportunity for San Francisco. Players on the Rams’ bench were standing and cheering after every big play, feeding off the excitement of the crowd.

By the final minutes, it was clear that the Rams were in control. The crowd started to relax, relishing every possession as the clock ticked down.

James Moore (2) high fives Ahmaree Muhammed (21) after his three pointer. San francisco, Calif. March 7, 2026.(Isaac Ortiz Dominguez/ The Guardsman)

The Rams on the court chemistry is something to behold. Freshman Eliot Conley explained that while it starts off the court, “It just kind of [becomes] infectious on the court through that…hanging out after games, during downtime. It’s an off-court thing that’s helped us match well on the court.”

The win was another huge milestone in what has been an incredible season for the Rams, who entered the game with one of the best records in the state and an undefeated conference run. More importantly, it secured their place in the next stage of the postseason and kept their championship hopes alive.

Vitor Oliveria, who was a standout down low this season for the Rams and was named co-MVP of the Team, said, “This win means a lot for us, we just put in a lot of hard work this year. We had everybody focused on the same goal.”