Rams Tennis Wraps Up Near-Perfect Season

The Rams are ready to take on Ojai and the State Championships after finishing off a stellar season.

By Daniela Villegas Jovel

Rams Tennis won decisively in their final home game of the year on March 24, beating West Valley 7-2, and then went on to finish their season with wins against Chabot and Cabrillo. Next on the to-do list is to mosey on down to Ojai and compete for the State Championships, which start on April 23.

That last home game also had a special meaning for the team. The game was part of their sophomore send-off, a moment to recognize players who have spent years representing the program.

Former Head Coach of the Rams, Mary Graber, was in attendance. Graber, who retired last year after 35 years with the Rams, was there to cheer on and congratulate her former players.

“They've done such a great job for us, and it's sentimental to see them leave,” said Coach Peter Bartlett. “We certainly thank them for all they’ve done, especially because of how they’ve helped me as a new coach.” Bartlett joined the team this season after nearly 30 years in various roles with USF’s tennis program.

City College doubles partners, (L-R) Soraya Oliven and Rita Williams, congratulate each other after scoring a point against the visiting West Valley Vikings doubles team on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in San Francisco. (Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman)

One of the biggest themes of the season was court awareness and consistency. Players constantly adjusted their positioning, reading the opponent’s shots and reacting quickly. Even when points looked lost, they fought to keep rallies alive.

Bartlett said that another key to the season was controlling what they could control, and remaining consistent throughout, explaining, “Team culture is a big one, the commitment to your teammate, that there's a connection between the players. At the beginning of the season, we were talking about the difference between [just working together] and what’s known as a team.”

Throughout the season, sophomore Rita Williams stood out with an aggressive style that dominated the court. She attacked the ball with confidence, stepping forward and applying pressure early in rallies. Her energy and intensity showed out, and she controlled the pace of the game with authority.

Sophomore Vanessa Chi also delivered a powerful performance on Sophomore Night despite dealing with a back injury. Even while managing discomfort, she continued to show impressive power in her shots. Her determination to stay in the match demonstrated the kind of resilience that defines many college athletes. Every point she played showed both effort and mental toughness.

Another key presence throughout the match was Coach Bartlett, who offered encouraging words from the sidelines. During changeovers and between points, the coach provided quick advice and motivation, helping players stay focused and confident. Those small talks during the match reminded the team that they were not competing alone.

City College player, Vanessa Chi pivots to return the ball directly back over the net. March 25, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/ The Guardsman)

Freshman redshirt Rachel Yim said, “I'm so glad Coach joined the team [this year] because I don't think I would be where I’m at without all his amazing help.”

The Rams are ready to take on the rest of California after securing their third conference title in as many years. Bartlett said of the three-peat, “We were going for our third in a row, but this one we got outright; we didn’t have to share it. That was a big accomplishment for the team, and we went undefeated in conference play.”

The team finished out the season with just one loss on the year, carrying a 10-1 record into the State Championships in Ojai. The Rams are full throttle in preparation for state championships, with Bartlett saying, “I think we’re just trying to be consistent with training… making sure everyone is dialed in.”