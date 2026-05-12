Future Looks Bright For Rams Tennis Despite Falling Short in Final

City College player, Trevor Wade in position to recieve during her single match versus Cabrillo College. March 25, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/ The Guardsman)

After taking early exits in the Ojai Tennis Tournament, Rams tennis looks to build on a spectacular regular season.

By Daniela Villegas Jovel

The City College women’s tennis team wrapped up an impressive 2026 season, finishing 10-2 overall and establishing itself as one of the strongest teams in the Coast Conference.

Although the Rams fell short in the final, their season was marked by consistent success and strong performances in both singles and doubles play, culminating in tournament appearances in both categories and a Round of 16 finish for freshman Odessa Peinado. The team showed depth and resilience throughout the season.

From the beginning, City College set the tone with dominant victories, including a 7-0 victory over Cañada and a 9-0 win against West Valley. In tighter matches, such as their 5-4 wins over Cabrillo and Chabot, the Rams showed their ability to stay composed under pressure.

Sophomores Rita Williams, Vanessa Chi and Erin Shaw-Meadows led the team, contributing heavily in both singles and doubles matches. Their leadership helped the Rams maintain a strong presence at home and on the road, finishing 5-1 in both.

Head coach Peter Bartlett emphasized how the team’s success was the result of both performance and commitment to shared goals.

“This season we really did a great job meeting our goals,” Bartlett said. “Prior to the season, we set goals to win the conference title and to get people into the state championship. We accomplished both those goals.”

“We also had goals on the team to try and create a connectedness amongst the team members through teamwork and accountability. As the coach, I was very proud of the way in which the ladies stepped up this year. Their schedules were very complicated and they did a really great job committing, especially towards the end of the season to be able to win the conference title. It’s a great first step to building a top-level program.”

Beyond their performance on the court, the Rams were also recognized for their character and impact off the court. The team earned the ITA Community Service Award, while Peinado received the ITA Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship Award.

City College player, Vanessa Chi, serves against her opponent from West Valley College on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, San Francisco, Calif. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

The season was one of growth and development, both in the physical and mental departments for the team, as freshman Sierra Belandres explained.

“One thing I’m proud of that fans might not have noticed is how much I’ve grown mentally this season,” Belandres said. “I used to have a lot of anxiety when playing matches, but this season I started feeling more confident on the court and was able to play more freely.”

Belandres also noted how team chemistry improved over the course of the season.

“In the beginning, I was still adjusting and putting pressure on myself, but as the season went on, I became more comfortable, more confident, and more connected to the team,” Belandres said. “It made competing feel less stressful and more fun.”

“I’ve grown as a player and as a person. I learned how to handle pressure better and enjoy competing instead of letting anxiety take over,” Belandres added.

Looking ahead, the program is focused on maintaining its success. Williams expressed confidence in the team’s future.

“It is a new chapter for the tennis program, and it’s great that the new coach will be returning along with these two strong players,” Williams said. “Now that we have established ourselves as dominant in the Coast Conference, we have to maintain that. Go Rams!”