Rams and Their Sneaker Picks
The Guardsman talked to the Men’s basketball team about the shoes they wear on the court, and why they choose to wear those pairs of sneakers.
James Moore, sophomore Guard
Shoe: Adidas Harden Volume 9
Signature shoe of James Harden
They're pretty comfortable. They're pretty low to the ground, so it's like I'm one with the ground. The insoles are comfortable, [the] cushion around it is cool. If you see these shoes in store, they're a great purchase.
Shane Lincoln, freshman Guard
Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 Protos "What The"
Signature shoe of Kobe Bryant
I like playing in them because they're comfortable and I like the style. I like how they mismatch, and I like the colors.
Robert Morgan, freshman Guard
Shoe: Nike Book 1 Chapter 1's
Signature shoe of Devin Booker
I like how they're comfortable. They have a nice, snug fit. I like tight shoes when I play, not loose.
Jordy McKenzie, freshman Guard
Shoe: Nike Ja 3's
Signature shoe of Ja Morant
They feel very comfortable on my feet, and they have very good traction.
Jaylen Wheeler, freshman Guard
Shoe: KD 16's
Signature shoe of Kevin Durant
I like them because they're comfy and I like how they look. They're a little flashy.