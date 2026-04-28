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men's basketball

Rams and Their Sneaker Picks

The Guardsman talked to the Men’s basketball team about the shoes they wear on the court, and why they choose to wear those pairs of sneakers.

Rams and Their Sneaker Picks
The shoes of all of the players in the huddle. Mar. 11, 2026 ( Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

James Moore, sophomore Guard

James Moore's Harden Volume 9's. Mar. 11,2026 (Karim Farahat / The Guardsman)

Shoe: Adidas Harden Volume 9

Signature shoe of James Harden

They're pretty comfortable. They're pretty low to the ground, so it's like I'm one with the ground. The insoles are comfortable, [the] cushion around it is cool. If you see these shoes in store, they're a great purchase.

Shane Lincoln, freshman Guard

Shane Lincoln's Kobe 8 Protos with the "What The" colorway. Mar. 11,2026 (Karim Farahat / The Guardsman)

Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 Protos "What The"

Signature shoe of Kobe Bryant

I like playing in them because they're comfortable and I like the style. I like how they mismatch, and I like the colors.

Robert Morgan, freshman Guard

Robert Morgan's Book 1 Chapter 1's. Mar. 11, 2026 (Karim Farahat / The Guardsman)

Shoe: Nike Book 1 Chapter 1's

Signature shoe of Devin Booker

I like how they're comfortable. They have a nice, snug fit. I like tight shoes when I play, not loose.

Jordy McKenzie, freshman Guard

Jordy McKenzie's Nike Ja 3's. Mar 11., 2026 (Karim Farahat / The Guardman)

Shoe: Nike Ja 3's

Signature shoe of Ja Morant

They feel very comfortable on my feet, and they have very good traction.

Jaylen Wheeler, freshman Guard

Jaylen Wheeler's KD 16's. Mar 11,2026 (Karim Farahat / The Guardsman)

Shoe: KD 16's

Signature shoe of Kevin Durant

I like them because they're comfy and I like how they look. They're a little flashy.

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