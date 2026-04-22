Rams Baseball Keeps Fighting Through Tough Season

By Daniela Villegas Jovel

It’s been a rough stretch for the Rams baseball team, and April 14’s 26-1 loss only added to what is now a 30-game losing streak. But if you were at the game, the scoreboard didn’t tell the full story.

From the first inning, City College showed energy. Even after going down 4-0 early, the dugout stayed loud. Players kept cheering each other on, trying to keep momentum alive even when hits weren’t falling.

Out on the field, there were moments where things started to click, and the team settled in defensively. Starting pitcher Sean Ferreira battled through four innings despite dealing with an injury, doing his best to keep City College in the game.

“I just try to throw strikes and let my defense work,” Ferreira said. “I trust my catcher and my teammates to make plays behind me.”

Isac Mendoza (16) Slides into third base. San Mateo, Calif., April 14, 2026. (Isaac Ortiz Dominguez/ The Guardsman)

Down 7-0 going into the top of the fifth, the Rams were able to load the bases with one out in the inning. Unfortunately, they would fail to capitalize, scoring just one run in the inning. Missed chances throughout the game proved costly.

One of the few bright moments came from Ryan Stamer #13, who got on base with a single to center in the fourth, bringing energy back into the dugout. His teammates celebrated, showing the kind of support that’s stayed consistent all season.

“My approach is just ‘see ball, hit ball,’” Stamer said. “I try not to overthink it. Slowing the game down helps a lot.”

Ryan Stamer (6) goes into the dugout after an inning. San Mateo, Calif., April 14, 2026. (Isaac Ortiz Dominguez/ The Guardsman)

Through seven innings, City College was still within reach, managing to hold things together despite limited pitching depth. But in the final two innings, things unraveled. San Mateo scored 14 runs in the bottom of the eighth, turning a competitive game into a blowout.

Head Coach Mario Mendoza said the result was frustrating, but not unexpected given the circumstances.

“We’re dealing with a lot right now,” Mendoza said. “Injuries, guys playing out of position — it’s tough. But the effort is still there.”

Another challenge the team faces is not having a true home field. With limited practice time and shared facilities, preparation has been far from ideal.

“It’s hard to get the work in that we need,” Mendoza said. “But we’re still trying to make it work.”

Tasso Tourlos (25) makes a catch deep in the outfield for an out. San Mateo, Calif., April 14, 2026. (Isaac Ortiz Dominguez/ The Guardsman)

Despite everything, the team hasn’t given up on each other. Players continue to stay positive and focused on improving.

“Our chemistry is good,” Ferreira said. “We always have each other’s backs and keep each other’s heads up.”

With only a handful of games left in the season, City College is shifting its mindset. Instead of focusing on the losing streak, they’re looking at each game as a new opportunity.

“This loss shows where we need to improve,” Stamer said. “We can only get better from here.”

Even in a tough season, the Rams are still showing up and competing.