Journalism Students Clean Up at SFPC Awards 2025
By Alejandra Cardenas
City College journalism students walked away winning 16 awards at last year's 48th Annual Greater Bay Area Journalism Awards hosted by the San Francisco Press Club.
Students with work published in both The Guardsman and Etc. Magazine were recognized in the College Media Category.
Cover Design
Second Place: Sebastien Thugnet, “Etc. Magazine 2025”, Etc. Magazine
Editorial Cartoon
First Place: Cindy Chan, “Moving Forward”, The GuardsmanThird Place: Cindy Chan, “Tariffs?”, The Guardsman
Feature Layout Design
First Place: Tiffany Lam, “90 Years of History: Tracing the Rise of City College”, The Guardsman
Feature Story / Light Subject
Third Place: Ellen Yoshitsugu, “What Are the Odds: The Identical Twins Who Have Served CCSF for Decades”, Etc. Magazine
Front Page Design
Second Place: Isabelle Salvadori, Tiffany Lam, John R. Adkins, “The Guardsman Vol. 179, Issue 4”, The Guardsman Third Place: Isabelle Salvadori, Tiffany Lam, “The Guardsman Vol. 179, Issue 5”, The Guardsman
General News Story
First Place: John R. Adkins, “City College's Grounded Aeronautics Program May Find Runway Yet”, The Guardsman
Headline
Third Place: John R. Adkins, “City College's Grounded Aeronautics Program May Find Runway Yet”, The Guardsman
Investigative Reporting
First Place: Abby Sigler, Marrion Cruz, Tom Whitehead, “Ghost Students at City College”, The Guardsman
Photography / Feature
Second Place: Kyra Young, “Mexika New Year”, The Guardsman
Photography / News
First Place: Kyra Young, “City College Board of Trustees Faces Overwhelming Testimonies to Restore Classes and Laid-off Faculty”, The Guardsman
Photography / Photo Series
Second Place: Bob Kinoshita, “Women's Soccer Team Shuts Out San Joaquin 3-0”, The Guardsman
Photography / Sports
Second Place: Bob Kinoshita, “Rams Win Water Polo Shootout 16-11”, The Guardsman
Feature Layout Design
Third Place: Xiaoyi Yu, “Franchon Smith Ends Her Years as City College's Beloved Rocky the Ram,” Etc. Magazine
Columns-News/Political
Third Place: Emily Thorsen, “Emily Thorsen's Column”, The Guardsman
Journalism Department Chair Juan Gonzales, who also serves as faculty advisor to The Guardsman, commended the caliber of the recognition.
“The San Francisco Press Club is a very prestigious organization, and for our students, to be recognized for their excellence in their work, as photographers, as writers, as illustrators, as designers, is really big,” Gonzales said. He felt good about his students receiving these awards, adding that it would set them up for great success in the field of journalism.
Cindy Chan brought home first and third place in the Editorial Cartoon Category. Cindy was in awe of winning her two awards. “I’m still walking on cloud 9, like wow,” she said.
Kyra Young, who took first place in the Photography / News category for photographs, which accompanied the news article “City College Board of Trustees Faces Overwhelming Testimonies to Restore Classes and Laid-off Faculty,” published back in Oct. 2024. She thought it was awesome to see her name projected on a screen in a room full of talented professionals.
The San Francisco Press Club was founded in 1963. The non-profit organization has provided professionals in journalism with opportunities to connect and grow. According to the SF Press Club website, the club provides services to the following counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.