Sign in Subscribe
News

New Workshop Offers Introduction to the World of Journalism

City Extension course covers news writing, editing and multimedia storytelling in five Tuesday evening sessions

New Workshop Offers Introduction to the World of Journalism
Illustration by Cindy Chan

At a time when AI is reshaping the media landscape and journalistic freedoms face growing threats, the City College Department of Journalism is launching its first-ever workshop on the fundamentals of news reporting and writing.

"How the News Is Made: An Introduction to Journalism," offered through the City Extension lifelong learning program, runs from June 16 through July 14, meeting Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m at the Mission Center.

The five-session workshop covers generating story ideas, reporting and pitching, news writing, feature writing, copy editing and multimedia storytelling. Each session includes lectures, examples of published work, class discussions and hands-on exercises in writing, editing and producing stories.

"This course is a great introduction to the world of news media," said Alex Mullaney, a faculty member in the Journalism Department. "There might even be an opportunity to publish articles on The Guardsman."

The workshop is taught by Molly Oleson, a graduate of the CCSF journalism program and a San Francisco-based journalist, editor, photographer and illustrator. Oleson holds a master's degree in journalism from UC Berkeley and has produced work for both Bay Area and national publications.

Students will need a laptop with internet access and a copy of the Associated Press Stylebook (57th edition), available at the CCSF bookstore or on Amazon.

For registration details, visit the City Extension website.

Read next