New Workshop Offers Introduction to the World of Journalism

City Extension course covers news writing, editing and multimedia storytelling in five Tuesday evening sessions

At a time when AI is reshaping the media landscape and journalistic freedoms face growing threats, the City College Department of Journalism is launching its first-ever workshop on the fundamentals of news reporting and writing.

"How the News Is Made: An Introduction to Journalism," offered through the City Extension lifelong learning program, runs from June 16 through July 14, meeting Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m at the Mission Center.

The five-session workshop covers generating story ideas, reporting and pitching, news writing, feature writing, copy editing and multimedia storytelling. Each session includes lectures, examples of published work, class discussions and hands-on exercises in writing, editing and producing stories.

"This course is a great introduction to the world of news media," said Alex Mullaney, a faculty member in the Journalism Department. "There might even be an opportunity to publish articles on The Guardsman."

The workshop is taught by Molly Oleson, a graduate of the CCSF journalism program and a San Francisco-based journalist, editor, photographer and illustrator. Oleson holds a master's degree in journalism from UC Berkeley and has produced work for both Bay Area and national publications.

Students will need a laptop with internet access and a copy of the Associated Press Stylebook (57th edition), available at the CCSF bookstore or on Amazon.

For registration details, visit the City Extension website.