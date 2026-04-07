Rams Fall Just Short in Quest for Back-to-Back State Title

In their third straight game in as many days, the Rams missed out on back-to-back state titles, losing to Fullerton College by a mere three points in the 3C2A championship game on March 15.

Despite the Rams putting up 33 points in the first half to lead by nine, the Fullerton Hornets closed the margin and poured in 43 points in the second to City College’s 31. This onslaught proved to be too much for the Rams to handle, especially on a cold-shooting night from several players.

City jumped out to an early 12-4 lead, with contributions from Kenyon DeMuynck, Vitor Oliveira and Jaylen Wheeler. A Wheeler defensive rebound led to an Oliveira three-pointer, back-to-back DeMuynck and Wheeler layups (the latter assisted by Oliveira), followed by a DeMuynck block and Wheeler three (assisted by DeMuynck).

The Rams put in a new rotation after going up by eight points. This may have allowed Fullerton to close the gap, as the team ended up down by only one point with 12:49 to go in the first half. With DeMuynck inserted back into the game, his defensive board led to an Oliveira layup, as the two North Coast Conference co-MVPs connected to make the score 18-15.

Courtesy of Chris Mora.

In the first half, the Oliveira-DeMuynck duo dished dimes to each other and their teammates. City led 29-21 with 4:30 left in the first.

Oliveira accumulated five assists by the end of the first 20 minutes of play, helping the Rams lead 33-24 at the half. DeMuynck had 13 points at the half to go along with four rebounds, three blocks, and an assist.

Fullerton fired on all cylinders after the halftime break, going on a 7-0 run to close the Rams’ lead to 33-31. With 11:08 to go in the game, Fullerton took its first lead — 40-39, having gone on a 16-6 run.

City and Fullerton were quite evenly matched throughout the rest of the game, with both teams failing to build a lead of more than four points. With a minute to go, Fullerton led 60-59.

After a Fullerton layup with 35 seconds remaining, Head Coach Justin Labagh called a 30-second timeout. An Oliveira-missed three led to a Fullerton rebound, followed by a Moore foul on Fullerton.

Courtesy of Chris Mora.

Fullerton’s made free throws stretched the lead to 64-59, the Rams’ largest deficit of the game. Free throws from DeMuynck and Oliveira led to a two-point margin, 64-62, with 10 seconds left.

However, Fullerton made its next pair of free throws after the Rams fouled. An Ahmaree Muhammed layup brought the Rams a bit closer with just four seconds left, 66-64, but Fullerton made a free throw with one second left, ensuring that only a miraculous Rams four-point play could defeat the Hornets.

Shane Lincoln put up a final three-point heave, but Fullerton ended up winning its third state championship versus City since 2019. The Rams’ title last year cemented Labagh into the record books with five state championships; however, this season, City was unable to complete the historic, elusive back-to-back title.

The defeat stings all the more considering the recent history between Fullerton and City College. Since 2019, the two teams have faced each other in the State Championship four times, with the Hornets coming out on top in 2019 and 2023 before being bested by the Rams in last year’s final game.

In response to the loss, DeMuynck shared: “Gotta lose to learn how to win.”

This loss is sure to fuel the Rams in their offseason workouts and practices. Fans can look forward to watching a hungry City team next season, ready to bring the title back to Ocean Avenue.