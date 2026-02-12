Rams Swimmers Eager to Lap the Competition

With a full slate of meets ahead, the Rams swim team has put in the work to continue the standard set in previous years.

Down at the Wellness Center, with fresh faces among both coaches and swimmers, head coach Phong Pham and the Rams swimming team are gearing up for a new season.

Sarah Tanabe, a Biology major in her second season, explained that the team has more coaching help this year and shared an optimistic outlook for the season. “I’m hopeful. We got a new volunteer coach [Mike Lee] who comes in every now and then, and he’s great. He’s super experienced with coaching, and he’s really good at individually helping us,” she said.

Tanabe was a 2024 California Community College Athletic Association All-American and academic All-American in the 400 free relay and 400 medley relay. She redshirted last year, so her presence on the team this year makes the Rams poised for another successful season. “California has the most number of community colleges and has the most number of athletic teams, so [CCCAA all-American] status has its own merit,” Coach Pham explained.

Swim team members Samantha Ng (left) and Sarah Tanabe (right) in the pool at the Wellness Center. Jan. 24, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman)

Samantha Ng, a Dental Hygiene major, expressed that while the team is less experienced, the season will be a successful one. “Last season, we definitely had a lot more experienced girls… this year is a lot more beginner-friendly. We placed at states for two relays, which was really exciting. I hope that this season will go just as great.” She explained that the team will "focus on more individual rather than relay just because what we did at states last year was kind of hard to replicate."

Ng shared that she feels fortunate to have Tanabe as a training partner. “Since high school, it was backstroke and freestyle, but this season it seems like butterfly is coming in. Sarah is a really good training partner, and I never really had… someone that was willing to train butterfly constantly and constantly with me, so I think that has really pushed me… we’re focusing on fly this season.”

Tanabe and Ng shared that in addition to Coach Pham, the team has help from Assistant Coach Michael Tyler, as well as volunteer assistant coach Mike and former Rams swimmer Sophia Tran. Tran broke the school record for the 100 individual medley at the Hawk Invitational last year.

The swim team finishing up a lap. Jan. 24, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman)

“If the newcomers continue to work hard and keep improving throughout the season, they can make a significant impact for us,” said Pham. “We have several returning swimmers who were very consistent in their fall training, and they have continued to elevate their technique, physical conditioning, and race preparation. Altogether, this group has the foundation to grow into a strong, competitive team.”

The team, comprised of sixteen swimmers, started their season against the College of San Mateo on Friday, Jan. 30, at the Rams’ home pool in the Wellness Center. Their next and final home meet is the San Francisco Invitational the following weekend, from Feb. 6 - 7.