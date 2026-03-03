Saikat Chakrabarti Promises to Fight for Free City at College Event

Bay Area students showed up to query the candidate for Nancy Pelosi’s House seat on local and national issues.

As the race to represent San Francisco in the U.S. House of Representatives heats up, Saikat Chakrabarti is trying to separate himself from the field by reaching out to San Francisco’s young people.

On Feb. 24, Chakrabarti hosted an open house for college students at his campaign headquarters on Irving St. and 9th Ave., where the candidate fielded questions and discussed issues of import to young people.

Chakrabarti, who worked for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, touted his support of free higher education while promising to fight for the Free City College tuition program. Sanders famously celebrated the beginning of the Free City tuition at City College in 2017, calling the program “a model for the U.S.”

“I would push Mayor (Daniel) Lurie to fully fund it,” Chakrabarti told The Guardsman. “But more than that, I would try to actually legislate at the Congressional level to get federal funding for the Free City programs, because I think when it comes to tuition free public colleges and community colleges and trade schools, it is difficult for cities on their own to support them, and that’s a big reason why I’m running for Congress.”

The event attracted around 30 college students hungry for change with overtures of free pizza, discussion of Chakrabarti’s “time with AOC and Bernie,” and a robust policy platform.

Attendance was split between undergraduates from San Francisco State and the University of San Francisco, with a handful from San Jose State and City College.

Audience shown raising their hands to question Saikat. February 27, 2026, San Francisco Calif. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman)

“We’re not trying to run a campaign just about being against Donald Trump,” Chakrabarti told his audience. “We’re in the middle of an authoritarian coup right now, I want to be clear about that … But ultimately what we’re trying to do with this campaign is we actually want to present a vision for what the future should be.”

The candidate, who is running to fill Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s seat, discussed his support of healthcare for all, affordable public-housing, a wealth tax, and ending genocide.

Then, Chakrabarti directed the first question of the evening back at his audience. He wanted to know: “What are you worried about, and what are you hopeful for?”

The students shared concerns and queried Chakrabarti on his plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, ICE violence, the threat of AI, sky-high drug prices, Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, queer and trans rights under attack, and homelessness.

Many of Chakrabarti’s responses drew applause from the audience, as well as a few chuckles at his relatably millenial Star Trek references.

He labeled AI an “existential threat to society,” promised to challenge the current Democratic establishment, and declared that “when ICE shows up to a neighborhood, lawmakers should show up too.”

"I find it interesting," City College student Maya Mason said her reason for attending. "My favorite part about engaging in politics is getting to interact with other people and get other people’s perspectives.”

Chakrabarti supports the College for All Act , introduced by Senators Sanders (I-Vt.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) in May of 2025, which would make public colleges and universities tuition free for 95% of American students.

Saikat speaking with a few of the attendees prior to the event. February 27, 2026, San Francisco Calif. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman)

At the local scale, Mayor Lurie’s proposed 2026 city budget would slash funding to the Free City program, threatening the college’s ability to provide free tuition to all San Franciscans.

Yet Chakrabarti — who prioritizes cost of living issues — has largely avoided criticism of Lurie, saying the mayor “has been okay” at a Working Families Party Congressional forum in early February. Lurie recently came out against the proposed “overpaid CEO tax” ballot measure and state wealth tax on billionaires initiative.

Chakrabarti has said his campaign “is going to carry out the largest grassroots canvassing effort for Congress that San Francisco has ever seen.”

After State Sen. Scott Weiner received a coveted endorsement from the California Democratic Party, and District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan drew over 200 people at her Chinatown kickoff event, Chakrabarti may need such a massive groundswell if he stands a chance in the upcoming June primary.

“I went to the first debate (between the candidates), and I was like ‘Okay, I just want to hear more from everybody,’” said Mason, a fifth-semester sociology major. “I feel like it was hard to find a distinction between the three for the most part."

After the Q&A, Chakrabarti pitched students on volunteering for the campaign, saying “it’s actually really fun to canvass.” He claimed more than 3,000 people had already signed up.