Boardroom Confrontation Returns to Spotlight

Speakers urged trustees not to reopen a completed investigation into the dispute between a union leader and a faculty member.

By Tom Whitehead

Trustees revisited a dispute between SEIU Local 1021 leader Maria Salazar-Colon and City College instructor Abigail Bornstein at the Feb. 12 Board of Trustees meeting, as speakers urged the board not to reopen an internal investigation into the matter.

The conflict stems from a May 29 board meeting during which Salazar-Colon directed personal remarks at Bornstein following Bornstein’s comments about union wage negotiations. Bornstein later reported the exchange and a subsequent hostile email to the college’s Human Resources Department and Campus Police, alleging that the language directed at her was antisemitic and that she feared for her safety.

Salazar-Colon filed a counter-complaint against Bornstein. The matter was investigated by college officials, and a report was prepared that exonerated Bornstein. Salazar-Colon later requested that the case be reopened.

During the Feb. 12 meeting, Board President Aliya Chisti reiterated the Board’s decorum policy, reminding participants that no disturbances would be tolerated.

Although the public comment period at last night’s board meeting focused on reopening the case, it also gave supporters an opportunity to speak on behalf of the parties in the dispute.

At least 10 commenters, both in person and online, spoke against reopening the matter. Bornstein, commenting remotely, described the May 29 exchange as “deeply disturbing” and “deeply dehumanizing.” She added, “Antisemitism is a real and ongoing problem at the college.”

Andre Spearman, a field representative for SEIU Local 1021, commented that the issue should have remained in closed session and objected to holding the hearing in public. “Salazar didn’t request it,” he said.

“The issue originally was about a pay discrepancy,” Spearman added, referring to union negotiations that were taking place at the time that the outburst occurred and repeating the claim that Salazar-Colon had previously used as justification.

Spearman also claimed that the investigation into the incident was not thorough, noting that Campus Police Chief Mario Vasquez was not listed in the report. The Guardsman has not independently reviewed the investigation’s findings.

Public comment concluded at 5:31 p.m., after which trustees entered a closed session. The board returned at 8:03 p.m., and Chisti reported that there were no reportable actions.