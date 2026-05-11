Cashchella Brings The Force to Financial Aid

The annual awareness event drew hundreds of students with food, music and Star Wars.

By Jonathan Gancayco

Lightsabers waved through the crowd. Students lined up for food. Others hovered near raffle tables, eyeing prizes like wireless headphones, speakers and a camera with a printer.

“Cashchella,” City College’s annual financial aid awareness event, transformed campus into a lively mix of music, food, prizes and Star Wars-themed fun on April 23, all with one goal: helping students tap into the money and resources that keep them in school.

“This event is actually required by the state,” said Guillermo Villanueva, dean of financial aid and special programs. “Every financial aid office across California has to host a Financial Aid Awareness Day. We just made it more engaging.”

By midday, the crowd was building toward an expected 500 students, with faculty and staff joining in. A costume contest drew attention, including two Chewbacca-clad winners who took home prizes but declined to be interviewed.

Cashchella has been running for more than a decade, and this year’s Star Wars theme was chosen with input from student workers.

“The inspiration really comes from the students,” said Bobbie Ford McCormick, assistant director of financial aid. “It’s a way of engaging them and letting them know there’s plenty of dollars out there.”

Students who might normally skip a financial aid workshop instead showed up for music and food and stayed to learn about programs like EOPS, CalWORKs, veterans services and foster youth support.

“I’m here to hang out, get some food, network with people,” said Lucio Valentin, a student worker with the veterans resource center. “And also see all the resources out here.”

Others were drawn in by curiosity.

“I got a text message about it,” said student Alan Horner. “It sounded interesting. It’s fun, energetic.”

Another student, who identified as Jay, described the event as “very lively” and praised its organization. Jay also pointed to the diversity of the crowd as a highlight.

“There’s so many different types of students here,” they said. “It’s great to see that.”

While the event felt effortless to attendees, organizers said it takes significant coordination.

“It’s the biggest event that the financial aid office puts on every year,” said Abby Rand, a financial aid outreach specialist. “Getting everybody together is a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”

Rand said the goal is to create a space where students feel comfortable approaching financial aid, something that can often feel confusing or intimidating.

“We want to make sure all of our students are getting their financial aid so they can complete their educational goals,” Villanueva said. “That’s why we do events like this—to meet students where they are.”