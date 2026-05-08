'We Must, Must, Must Keep City College': Pelosi Honored by Trustees

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi poses with City College Trustee Anita Martinez following the Board of Trustees ceremony at the Harry Britt Building on May 7. (Marrion Cruz/The Guardsman)

The Speaker Emerita visited campus as her long-held congressional seat heads to an open race

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi returned to City College Thursday night, where the Board of Trustees recognized her for “breaking barriers as the first woman” Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and for her “steadfast support” for the college during its accreditation crisis.

Trustees praised Pelosi’s national career, but much of the recognition stayed local. Pelosi said she felt “very at home” at the college and pointed to its commitment to democracy and civic action, beyond public education.

“We must, must, must keep City College,” Pelosi said.

She went on to say that the basis of democracy is mobilizing action, and people must understand “the why” behind what they believe in.

“Understand your why,” Pelosi said. “My why is the children.”

She criticized efforts to defund or close the Department of Education, saying opponents claimed the department should be shut down because it teaches children critical thinking.

“That’s what we are up against,” Pelosi said. “Whatever you want, own the ground.”

Pelosi told the board that no honor meant more to her than representing San Francisco in Congress.

“I said to my colleagues, no matter what honor you bestow upon me…first woman speaker of the house…nothing is a bigger honor for me than to walk to the floor of the house and say I speak for the people of San Francisco.”

The tribute came as Pelosi’s pending departure has turned her long-held House seat into one of San Francisco’s most closely watched races in 2026.

Pelosi, who has announced she will not seek reelection to California’s 11th Congressional District, appeared before the board as San Francisco prepares for its first open congressional race in nearly four decades. Saikat Chakrabarti, State Sen. Scott Wiener and Supervisor Connie Chan are among the candidates running to represent the district.

Dressed in burgundy heels, a velvet blazer, a lighter burgundy turtleneck and straight-lined slacks, Pelosi entered an organized Harry Britt Building meeting room under heightened security. The usually relaxed Room 140 had been transformed for the evening: one public entrance, no laptops, no standing and seating capped at about 60 people, with district and city police throughout the lobby metal detecting attendants one by one prior to entering the room.

The building was renamed after Harry Britt, the Democratic Socialist former supervisor whom Pelosi defeated in the 1987 race that first sent her to Congress.

Several trustees spoke personally about growing up or coming of age in a city shaped by Pelosi’s political presence. Trustee Vick Chung and Student Trustee Angelica Campos, both San Francisco natives and (former) student trustees, reflected on the significance of seeing a woman from San Francisco rise to one of the most powerful offices in the country.

Trustee Ruth Ferguson said she appreciated growing up in an era when Pelosi’s leadership made the country listen.

Pelosi also spoke about public education and the importance of investing in women and girls, saying that if she “were to rule the world, I’d invest in women and girls’ education,” and added with a cheeky shrug, “but…every person should be educated.”

A bouquet made by Horticulture Department Chair Steven Brown was presented by Chancellor Kimberlee Messina.

The ceremony was followed by a presentation from the Student Women Engineers Club, whose members described their transfer pathways and successes, including students moving on to UC Berkeley.