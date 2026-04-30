Legacy of Sean Monterrosa Continues through Knowledge Up Scholarship

City College formally recognized Tabari Morris and Yenia Jimenez as the first recipients of the Sean Monterrosa "Knowledge Up" Scholarship. The scholarship supports students who embody Monterrosa's spirit of social justice and community activism, and are actively in the fight against systemic inequality. April 15, 2026 (Kyra Young/The Guardsman)

Two recipients of the Knowledge Up scholarship, Tabari Morris and Yenia Jimenez, open up about how it has helped them through hard times

By Daniela Villegas Jovel

Tabari Morris, former news editor for The Guardsman, and Yenia Jimenez, a Latin American studies major, were the two inaugural recipients of a scholarship honoring the former City College student, Sean Monterrosa.

Monterrosa was shot and killed by Vallejo police Detective Jarrett Tonn in 2020, amidst the nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Board of Trustees President Aliya Chisti commended Monterrosa’s sisters, Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa, for making their “brother’s memory a blessing” through the scholarship dubbed, Knowledge Up.

“[It’s] funding my passion to be a reporter and helping alleviate some of the pressure in my life with work, school, and family,” Morris said. “I felt so grateful when I learned I had been selected as a recipient and couldn’t be more thankful for the Monterrosa family.”

Tabari Morris, the managing editor at the SF Bay View and a community health worker, uses his ground-level advocacy work to bring the community pain of underserved communities into policy conversations. April 15, 2026 (Kyra Young/The Guardsman)

Trustees voted unanimously to establish the scholarship fund in December 2021. The scholarship would commemorate Monterrosa’s life and legacy, while supporting students who demonstrate commitment to social justice, education and community impact. The resolution also called for Detective Tonn to be held accountable.

“Sometimes people forget,” Ashley said about her brother’s death, before presenting the awards to Morris and Jimenez at the March 26 Board of Trustees meeting.

“The community held us. Had it not been for the community holding us up, we wouldn’t be here able to pour back,” the sisters said.

Morris, a journalism student at the college, was born and raised in Vallejo, a few blocks from where Monterrosa was shot by Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn, and died. While pursuing multiple certificates, including ones in data journalism and mental health, he is the managing editor for the San Francisco Bay View.

“I am very passionate about social justice and want a positive change in my community,” Morris said. “I would love to say a huge thank you to the Monterrosa family and hope they know I will always be there for them as a friendly neighbor.”

Yenia Jimenez, a Latin American studies major, brings her own story of representation to the scholarship. Jimenez is a mother, educator and poet.

Poet and educational activist Yenia Jimenez said being recognized for the scholarship is reaffirming. "I feel like I'm exactly where I need to be right now." April 15, 2026 (Kyra Young/The Guardsman)

“It is deeply important to me to see and create representation of people who look like me within academic spaces and educational institutions,” Jimenez said. “Sean Monterrosa’s story means so much to me on a deeper level. I’ve continued to show up in every way I can through donations, attending community actions, and uplifting his name. I am honored to be one of the first recipients.”

Jimenez has long been connected to Monterrosa’s legacy. She attended early fundraisers in his honor, including a virtual open mic event organized through the college, and participated in community efforts to keep his memory alive.

When she learned she had been selected, Jimenez described the moment as deeply emotional. “In many ways, it felt like a blessing from the other side from Sean,” she said. “As a student in San Francisco, where the cost of living is so high, the financial pressure can be overwhelming. This support means more than I can fully express.”