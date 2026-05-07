City College Play Finds Humor Amid Catastrophe

The cast of Good Better Best Bested portraying a bar scene towards the climax of the play. April 25, 2026, Taube Atrium Theatre, San Francisco. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman).

A weekend on the Las Vegas Strip takes a dark turn in "Good, Better, Best, Bested," staged by the City College Theater Arts Department at the Taube Atrium Theater.

The play, performed April 25 and 26, was written by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector and directed by Patricia Miller, a City College Theater Arts instructor.

Seul Ki as Jordon the magician in Good Better Best Bested. April 25, 2026, Taube Atrium Theatre, San Francisco. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman).

Set during Super Bowl weekend, the story brings together people from all walks of life: partiers on a bachelorette trip, street performers, tourists and those seeking care for a broken heart.

Through ambient blue and violet stage lighting and quick set changes, the audience learns more about the characters. The satirical writing makes it easy to dislike them. The maid of honor loses a mutual friend’s service puppy with no remorse. Another character’s boyfriend wants to hook up with the bride-to-be, Sue. A 17-year-old poker player serves as the breadwinner of his family, only for his father, Walter, to gamble it all away.

Eleni Mahlis-Miller (left) as Marla and Sophie Bobadilla (right) as Sue in Good Better Best Bested. April 25, 2026, Taube Atrium Theatre, San Francisco. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman).

Their weekend is disrupted when a catastrophic event is broadcast on news channels across the Strip. As a bad weekend becomes even worse, strangers are forced together to face a life-changing moment. The play reflects that, regardless of our background, if the world were to end, people would still rely on the kindness of others and on human connection.

Chi Wan Lee (left) as Sheldon and Mark Leslie (right) as Walter playing father and son In "Good, Better, Best, Bested." April 25, 2026, Taube Atrium Theatre, San Francisco. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman).

“I wish the production would run longer because we’re having so much fun,” said theater arts student Allie Riley, who played Charlotte, Bikini Girl and Daniella. “If I had one wish, it would be that CCSF theater would receive more funding so we could do more work.”

“I thought it was really entertaining and funny,” said audience member Katie Deschutter. “Eerily topical … the cast did a great job.”