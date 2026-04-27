Wardrobe Watch: Spring Fashion on Campus
We stopped six students between classes to talk spring style — here's what they're wearing and why.
By Teresa Madrigal
Dom Keelon
Photography and Psychology Major, he/him//they/them
I love to be super comfortable. I like a lot of old English fonts and creative serif fonts, and how it frames my body. Sometimes I'll go off how I'm feeling, because whatever I'm wearing could affect how I'm mentally feeling.
Tyson Jarrell
Mechanical Engineer Major, he/him
You can call my style more of an emo rock with a little bit of reggae as well. Sometimes I like my colors to pop. I am also really into that black and baggy look with the silver chains.
Manjin Chen
ESL student
This coat is from Ralph Lauren. It’s good because it is very useful and it matches the rest of my closet. I think my style is very comfortable… I want to make sure my outfit is no more than three colors, like gray, white and black.
Damaris Medina
Technology Engineer, she/her
I wore this because I like leather jackets and boots. I think my style is more classic, and a little bit dark… The weather in San Francisco influences me a lot. [Also] the music that I listen to, I like rock and metal.
Joaquín Hidalgo Laguna
Design Major, he/they
I would describe it [my style] kind of like patchwork. I picked this shirt up at a concert. I love this band, Soccer Mommy. This jacket is from Peru, where I’m from. The pants are from my friend. I just like to pick up different stuff and try to put them together and make something new.
Lily Rose Heller
Communications Major, she/her
I make my own jewelry most of the time… I kind of have a lot of things that I’ve collected over time, that have been given to me, or I’ve thrifted. I put them together based on one color… and sometimes I’ll have a pop-up thing, or I’ll just do it based on my makeup. Like I’ve been told, I’m like a pirate.