City College Spring Play Takes Audiences on a Trip to Vegas

Cast celebrating one of their last rehearsals on April 15, 2026. San Francisco, CA. (Teresa Madrigal/ The Guardsman).

Over the semester, the cast has built their energy and practiced consistently to bring their work to life in the spring play at Taube Atrium Theater on April 25 and 26.

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Jonathan Spector and directed by theater arts professor Patricia Miller, "Good, Better, Best, Bested” weaves a vein of dark comedy through intersecting stories, following diverse groups of characters as they chase pleasure and distraction in Las Vegas—often with unexpected and ironic consequences.

Miller has spent over a decade teaching Theater Arts at City College and has managed numerous productions there and at other institutions. She expressed strong confidence in her cast, believing they are fully prepared to take the stage. The students rehearse three days a week at Ocean campus, working in a large classroom rather than a traditional stage setting.

L -R characters: Showgirl, Jordan and Muscle Man. Photo courtesy of City College Theater Arts Department.

Seul Ki, who plays Jordan “The Magician,” has been attending City College for three years and is grateful for the opportunities she’s found in theater—especially through Free City, which allowed her to explore her interests without worrying about finances.

“City College allowed me to try without a barrier,” Ki says. “I took one improv class, and it changed my life and what I want to pursue.”

Student actor Richie Tavake, who plays Allen “The Widower”, returned to City College to further develop his voice acting and performance skills.

“This is a comedy people can have fun with,” he says. “It’s hard work, but it’s worth it to put a smile on your face.”

The show is open to the public and students. Tickets and discounted tickets – for seniors and students – can be purchased online. Show dates and times are April 25 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and April 26 at 2 p.m. – Taube Atrium Theatre inside the War Memorial Building, 401 Van Ness Ave.