Culinary Clash Night Two Showcases City College Students Sonal Ruparel and Logan McGovern

Left to right: Logan McGovern, Chef Eunsook Ha, Sonal Ruparel, and Director Norma Whitt. (Photo by Leo Lin)

On the evening of March 8, guests were excitedly making their arrival to the modern Bistro 888 restaurant located inside the InterContinental hotel for the second night of San Francisco’s Culinary Clash.

On the second day of the competition, the sun was slowly setting below the horizon over the city skyline as the judges' tables were gathering together.

The group held a lively and warm demeanor. Attendees included Peter Koehler, Kimberly Charles, Malik Francis, Jordan Kivelstadt, and Liam Mayclem.

Guests dine at Bristo 888 on the second day of Culinary Clash. (Photo by Leo Lin)

In the kitchen, City College students and competitors, Sonal Ruparel and Logan McGovern, were in a centralized state of mind, finalizing the finishing touches of the dinner preparations.

Ruparel is in her third year in the Culinary Arts & Hospitality Studies program (CAHS), but she has been anticipating this night since her first semester at City College.

McGovern is one of the youngest participants to enter the clash at the age of 19. He brings his strong focus and discipline needed in this high-pressure environment.

“Achieving the menu came from consecutive months of trial and error”, Ruparel says.

Working closely with Executive Chef Norma Whitt and Intercontinental San Francisco Chef de Cuisine, Eusoonk Ha, McGovern said they really wanted to familiarize themselves with the technical side of their food before going in. Once the duo got to the InterContinental, it became clear that speed and precision were their most important factors.

The first course was composed of a savory yet delicate samosa croquette. Prepared to perfection with balanced spices, it was accompanied by a cilantro-peanut chutney and drops of sweet tamarind-date sauces. The sugary condiments balanced very well with the herbs, creating a balanced dynamic of flavors.

The first course was composed of a samosa croquette with cilantro-peanut chutney and drops of tamarind-date sauce. (Photo by Leo Lin)

For the presentation, its plating similarly mirrored that of a terrarium. The apprentices expressed that they wanted to match each design with themes of Earth and nature. McGovern explains how they had learned ‘verticality’ and ‘negative space’ as design guidelines. “That became our original criteria for plating. Each motif had a little idea with it.

“Honestly, they were like works of art”, McGovern said.

Next, the guests were served tandoori lamb loins with Kashmiri chili seasoning. Cooked à la sous vide, the lamb had been vacuum-sealed and immersed in a warm water bath for multiple hours. The entree was accompanied by a fava bean risotto, which was influenced by “kitchari”, an Indian porridge. With a pomegranate jus, the dish was a vibrant gem to the eye.

The second course was composed of tandoori lamb loins with Kashmiri chili seasoning on top of a fava bean risotto with pomegranate jus. (Photo by Leo Lin)

For dessert, Ruparel and McGovern made gajar ka halwa (slow-cooked carrot pudding) with cardamom ice cream and topped it with pistachio almond streusel. It was a creamy delight carrying aromatics of citrus and floral notes.

The third course was composed of a gajar ka halwa with cardamom ice cream topped with pistachio almond streusel. (Photo by Leo Lin)

The blueprint and outline for the menu were a team effort. McGovern said that “each dish was our best attempt at synthesizing the cuisine we learned here at City College”.

With Ruparel’s experience in Indian cooking, she explains how everything was a fusion of traditional flavors incorporated with methods and techniques known to American culinary cuisine. Additionally, as a certified nutritionist, Ruparel believes that “food should come from natural home recipes and cut away as much processed ingredients as possible”.

The competition experience for both team members was overall wonderfully insightful.

Sonal Ruparel and Logan McGovern are preparing a dish at the Bistro 888 kitchen. (Photo by Leo Lin)

McGovern expresses positively how he had appreciated the opportunity to cook in a professional environment with great guidance given by the host chefs.

Although it might have been a bit stressful at times, Ruparel says that it was no doubt short of helpful in the best way.

“Overall, it helped me become more confident in my cooking and made me even more passionate about a career in culinary arts,” she added.

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