Kids on Campus: City College's First Family-Friendly Day

Noah Maoujoudi (left) and Ishaq Zerrouki (right) in their dinosaur face paintings. April 23, 2026 (Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman )

By Ahmad Suhrab Aimaq

This spring, City College hosted its first “Bring Your Kids to College Day,” collaborating with a statewide initiative to welcome parenting students and their children into the college environment while raising awareness about the challenges they face every day.

“About 20% of college students are parenting students, and they face unique challenges,” said Tracey Faulkner, Family Resource Center coordinator. “We are trying to bring recognition to an invisible population and the challenges they face.”

The Support Needed

Parenting students often experience what Faulkner described as “time poverty,” balancing school, work and caregiving responsibilities. Many complete their coursework late at night after caring for their children, only to wake up early and repeat the cycle.

The Family Resource Center provides a wide range of services to support these students, including referrals for housing, food and childcare, as well as basic necessities like diapers and hygiene products. The center also offers a children’s space and even laundry access for students in need.

“We don’t ask about income if someone needs help; we help them,” Faulkner said.

The event was open to students, families and the public and was funded by a variety of university programs and community partners.

A girl looks to her father as they decorate the Ram Plaza with chalk drawings. April 23, 2026. (Karim Farahat/The Guardsman)

For Heather Brandt, Student Chancellor and a mother of three, the event is both professional and deeply personal. “As a parenting student myself, I know how isolating higher education can feel when you are trying to balance school, work and family,” Brandt said. “Pregnant and parenting students deserve to feel included and celebrated.”

Brandt played a key role in organizing the event, working with campus programs and advocating for resources to support student families.

“The main goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive campus environment where students can bring their children and feel proud of their educational journey,” she said.

Beyond visibility, the event also aimed to inspire the next generation. “I hope children see that college is a place where they belong,” Brandt said. “I want them to feel inspired by watching their parents pursue their goals.”

Kids on Campus

Families could enjoy the afternoon with shaved ice, face painting, crafts and games. Students were also able to bring their kids to their classrooms.

City College student Shirit Eshed brought her little daughter to class and had the chance to enjoy the event as well. "This is a really fun event,” Eshed shared. “I usually don't bring her to campus with me, so it's been a special treat for her and for me,” Eshed added.

Balloons and Face paintings are offered to those in attendance. This attendee admires her new balloon in her new makeup. April 23, 2026 (Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

"This is a wonderful and fun event that I am glad my kids will have the chance to remember,” said student N’Dea Monasterio. Monasterio was excited that her kids had the chance to be exposed to college academic life.

“I've been having a lot of fun,” said one of the kids present. “My favorite activity was making the glitter jar.”

A Work In Progress

Both Faulkner and Brandt emphasized that the event is only one step in a larger effort to improve support for student parents at City College.

“There has been progress, but more needs to be done,” Brandt said. “Institutions need to move beyond acknowledgment and invest in real structural support.”

Faulkner agreed, noting that increased awareness can lead to meaningful change. “Everything we do to shine a light on this population increases the chance the college will make meaningful changes,” she said.

Ultimately, “Bring Your Kids to College Day” is about more than a single event; it is about reshaping campus culture.

“This is more than just an event,” Brandt said. “It is about visibility, inclusion and building a college where student parents and their families feel welcomed and supported.”