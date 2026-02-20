Lovers Lane: Mission's Beloved Block Party Returns

The annual Valentine's Day block party celebration drew thousands of people to the Mission streets.

On Feb. 14, thousands of people attended the fifth Annual San Francisco Valentine's Day block party hosted by Lovers Lane SF.

The event took place on Harrison and 24th Street, along with Balmy Alley and 25th Street.

Lovers Lane is the Mission's only love-themed Valentine's Day party and was created to provide accessible resources for the community through the involvement of local vendors, performers, live painters, and art activities.

Listed from left to right: Edgar Quintero, Lea Garcia, and Angie Arroyo at the Lovers Lane merch booth. San Francisco, CA. Feb. 14, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman).

Colorful Lovers Lane shirts, hoodies, and tote bags on display for purchase. San Francisco, CA. Feb. 14, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman).

The sense of community was present. Lovers Lane was able to provide a welcoming and engaging environment for families, friends, couples, and anyone who needed a place to celebrate Valentine's Day.

People walking through Balmy alley at Lovers Lane. San Francisco, CA. Feb. 14, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman).

Rapper Mc Abdul, the Chicano soul group Los OG Luv Daddys, with singer Richard Bean, were some of the music performances that took the stage at Lovers Lane.

Palestinian rapper MC Abdul performs at Lovers Lane. San Francisco, CA. Feb. 14, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman).

Chicano soul group Los OG Luv Daddys share the stage with singer Richard Bean at Lovers Lane. San Francisco, CA. Feb. 14, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman).

Kimberly Gudino is an advisor for Brown Issues. The organization focuses on uplifting Latino youth through civic leadership, culture, and education. Gudino was selling t-shirts with a butterfly illustration for $ 25. San Francisco, CA. Feb. 14, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman).

A spray paint mural heart filled with the San Francisco City skyline, surrounded by orange wings, by artist Francisco Aquino. San Francisco, CA. Feb. 14, 2026. (Evelyn Sassus/The Guardsman)

Up and down Lover’s Lane included love-themed local art and colorful murals.

The block party went on from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.