Lovers Lane: Mission's Beloved Block Party Returns
The annual Valentine's Day block party celebration drew thousands of people to the Mission streets.
On Feb. 14, thousands of people attended the fifth Annual San Francisco Valentine's Day block party hosted by Lovers Lane SF.
The event took place on Harrison and 24th Street, along with Balmy Alley and 25th Street.
Lovers Lane is the Mission's only love-themed Valentine's Day party and was created to provide accessible resources for the community through the involvement of local vendors, performers, live painters, and art activities.
The sense of community was present. Lovers Lane was able to provide a welcoming and engaging environment for families, friends, couples, and anyone who needed a place to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Rapper Mc Abdul, the Chicano soul group Los OG Luv Daddys, with singer Richard Bean, were some of the music performances that took the stage at Lovers Lane.
Up and down Lover’s Lane included love-themed local art and colorful murals.