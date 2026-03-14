San Francisco Welcomes Year of the Horse with Massive Chinese New Year Parade

Thousands of people fill the streets of San Francisco on March 7 to celebrate the Chinese New Year Parade. Featuring a 1.3-mile route, the annual parade is the largest Lunar New Year celebration outside Asia.
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