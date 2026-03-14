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Culture

San Francisco Welcomes Year of the Horse with Massive Chinese New Year Parade

Thousands of people fill the streets of San Francisco on March 7 to celebrate the Chinese New Year Parade. Featuring a 1.3-mile route, the annual parade is the largest Lunar New Year celebration outside Asia.

The view of the parade from the Portsmouth Square pedestrian bridge during Lunar New Year in San Francisco. Mar. 7 2026 (Patrick Perkins/The Guardsman)
San Francisco High School, Archbishop Riordan's marching band performs at the New Year Parade. Mar. 7 2026 ( Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)
Scenes from the Lunar New Year Parade. San Francisco. Mar. 7 2026. (Karim Farahat/The Guardsman)
Scenes from the Lunar New Year Parade. San Francisco. Mar. 7 2026. (Karim Farahat/The Guardsman)
Scenes from the Lunar New Year parade in San Francisco, Saturday, Mar. 7 2026. (Patrick Perkins/The Guardsman)
Scenes from the Lunar New Year parade in San Francisco, Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026. ( Patrick Perkins/ The Guardsman)

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