Another Round of No Kings Protests March Through the City

Scenes from the No Kings Protest in front of City Hall. Mar. 28, 2026 (Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

The third installment of “No Kings” brought thousands of peaceful protesters along the city’s main street towards Civic Center Plaza to protest the current United States administration.

A sea of protesters filled Market Street and Civic Center on March 28 as San Francisco joined the nationwide No Kings demonstrations, drawing students, union members and political groups into a march that linked national outrage to local concerns over labor, sanctuary protections and public institutions.

Labor groups were visible throughout the demonstration, including members of SEIU and AFT Local 2121.

Robin Pugh, vice president of AFT 2121, said the union joined other members of the San Francisco Labor Council as part of a broader effort to defend democracy, academic freedom, science, educational funding, infrastructure and the safety of students and workers.

“Union power is democracy in action,” Pugh said, adding that the atmosphere at the protest was “very positive” and described the demonstration as part of something larger than a one-time event.

Signs that were left at the Civic Center Plaza during the No Kings Protest. Mar. 28, 2026. (Karim Farahat/The Guardsman)

“It was a real expression of solidarity with so many concerns,” she said.

City College students joined the protest through their own political affiliations, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Peace and Freedom Party.

Among the student demonstrators was a city college student with her own conviction, who attended with the Peace and Freedom Party. “At the end of the day, I’m still gonna believe what I believe,” she said.

Protestors gather at the No Kings Protest in front of San Francisco's City Hall to express their anger with President Trump. Mar. 28, 2026 (Karim Farahat/ The Guardsman)

Nurses and labor organizers later took the stage after the march moved toward Fulton Plaza around 4 p.m., delivering remarks in both English and Spanish.

“They violated the sanctuary law of San Francisco,” a speaker with the National Nurses United, NNU, said in Spanish, on stage. “We will not permit this, after years of struggling for this law, to happen.”