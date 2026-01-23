Campus Pulse: Jan. 2026

Don’t Delete Degrees

A student-led petition has been created to grant City College students access to courses-gone-by in Canvas. “Did you know that the moment your semester ends, you lose access to all your Canvas course materials? Your notes, your quizzes, your instructor’s feedback — GONE,” the petition reads. It goes on to cite the San Mateo County Community College District and the Peralta Community College District as both allowing access to courses for the duration of their educational careers. The petition, created by student activist Lydia Hernandez, lists the need to study for state licensure exams and to refresh on prerequisite courses as reasons for the demands.

New Board of Trustees President-Elect

On Jan. 8, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Aliya Chisti as board president. First elected to the board in 2020, she became the first Muslim person elected to any position in San Francisco. “I've seen her lead with integrity, preparation and respect, especially during complex decisions that directly impact students' access, equity and academic quality. At a moment when CCSF needs steady, inclusive and forward-looking leadership, trustee Chisti brings the experience judgement and commitment our college deserves,” said Student Vice Chancellor Malinalli Villalobos during his endorsement of Chisti. Luis Zamora was re-elected to the position of Vice President.

Ruth Ferguson Appointed to the Board

Following former trustee Alan Wong’s appointment by Mayor Daniel Lurie to the position of District 4 supervisor, the mayor tapped housing advocate Ruth Ferguson to take his place on the board. She is a former student of Clark Community College.

CCA Bought By Vanderbilt

For an undisclosed sum of money, Vanderbilt University has acquired the last art college in Northern California, California College of the Arts. Vanderbilt expects to open its new San Francisco campus in the 2027-28 academic year. CCA has struggled financially for years. Having suffered several bouts of layoffs, the school expects to see more cuts until its final semester in the spring of 2027. Mayor Daniel Lurie celebrated the announcement of the deal as a “big day for our city,” having intended to attract a prestigious university to the city, while others point out it may be too soon to celebrate the closure of our city’s last art school and the abandonment of students midway through their degrees.