Campus Pulse: Feb. 2026

Tuberculosis Outbreak

The San Francisco Department of Public Health issued a health advisory after identifying three active cases and 50 latent cases of tuberculosis at Archbishop Riordan High School. City College released a statement on Feb. 4 stating that Student Health Services has “a close partnership” with the Department of Public Health and that the risk to City College students is low, despite its main campus being across the street from the high school. Classes at the high school will remain suspended until Feb. 9, with hybrid learning in place until Feb. 20.

Doula Certificate Comes To CCSF

Community and Public Health Department faculty member Beth Freedman successfully launched an initiative to create a three-unit doula course at City College. A statement released from the college described the course as expanding “equitable access to pregnancy, labor, and postpartum support while increasing workforce development opportunities for Black community members.” The college’s latest course offering was made possible through a partnership with SisterWeb, a local doula organization, and will be the first of its kind in the Bay Area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Budget Proposal for Community Colleges

According to the governor’s latest state budget proposal, California community colleges and public schools will see an increase of $22 billion under Prop. 98. The increase in revenue is paid for by tax receipts from revenue from AI companies. The funding includes $120.7 million in one-time funds to address deferred maintenance needs, ﻿﻿$100 million in one-time funds for the K-12 dual enrollment initiative and ﻿﻿$100 million in one-time funds for an additional Student Support Block Grant. “AI has been a driver of what we’ve seen in our revenues, and we know from the history of the markets, there may be a downturn, but it’s impossible to predict when that will actually happen, so we just need to prepare and be ready for that,” said Department of Finance Director Joe Stephenshaw during a press conference.

Don’t Delete Degrees

A student-led petition has been created to grant City College students access to courses-gone-by in Canvas. “Did you know that the moment your semester ends, you lose access to all your Canvas course materials? Your notes, your quizzes, your instructor’s feedback — GONE,” the petition reads. It goes on to cite the San Mateo County Community College District and the Peralta Community College District as both allowing access to courses for the duration of their educational careers. The petition, created by student activist Lydia Hernandez, was presented at the Associated Students Executive Council meeting on Friday, Jan. 23, and cites the need to study for state licensure exams and to refresh prerequisite coursework as the basis for the demands.