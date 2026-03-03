City Basketball Headed to Playoffs

Rams break down the huddle ahead of their final regular-season game against the Las Positas Hawks. Feb. 20, 2026. ( Karim Farahat/The Guardsman)

Women’s and men’s basketball have both made the 3C2A playoffs, capturing the seventh and first seed in their respective brackets.

Their entrance into the postseason caps off another great season for Rams basketball. The men’s team went 27-1 this year, cementing their 15th straight conference championship and sustaining the success that has been synonymous with Coach Labagh and the Rams for nearly 25 years. For the women’s program, this marks their 10th straight playoff berth, with a record of 22-5 for the season.

Both teams took a bye in the first round and joined the fray on Feb. 28. The women’s team took on College of San Mateo, routing the Bulldogs in a 66-40 win, while the men’s team decimated Foothill College in an 85-52 victory.

With these wins, they both advance to the NorCal Regional Finals on March 7, where they will compete for the chance to advance to their respective state championships.