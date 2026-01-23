City Pummels Monterey Peninsula in Blowout Win

By Isaac Ortiz

City College administered a beatdown on Monterey Peninsula, winning 81-36 in a rout for the Rams in its home game on Jan. 14.

City College held the Lobos scoreless in the first quarter, leading 14-0. Monterey struggled to create scoring opportunities to no avail, and the battle of the boards was decidedly won by the Rams.

“Yeah, I think it took us a little bit to figure out the pieces, but once we got going, we were just kind of firing on all cylinders. And we're just cleaning up what we did from the last game to prepare for the rest of our conference,” said Assistant Coach Tiffany Mariano.

The quality gap between the two teams widened drastically each quarter, leaving Monterey Peninsula to play perpetual catch-up.

Patriceia Walsh (2) dribbles past a player from Monterey Peninsula to attempt a layup. Jan. 14, 2026, San Francisco, Calif. (Isaac Ortiz/ The Guardsmen)

Playing time was split relatively evenly between the Rams, and they shouldered the scoring load similarly, with five players scoring eight or more points. Rams Center June Lumumba scored 22, her highest total of the season, to go along with nine rebounds and a pair of steals.

“We felt amazing, and we had to redeem ourselves from our previous loss. So this was something we really wanted today,” said Lumumba.

It was a stalwart game for City defensively, as they recorded 19 steals, locking down Monterey ball handlers and forcing bad passes. City College improved on its last game, a Jan. 9 loss to Skyline College, 55-53. They had won the previous four straight.

After their win against Chabot on Jan. 16, the Rams sit at 14-4 on the year. With conference play having started, the next nine games are evermore crucial.