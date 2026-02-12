College Commuters Now Have Fewer Options: Are Shuttles the Answer?

Plan for no parking on the west side of Frida Khalo Way during the week of Feb. 2 through Feb. 6. (Tom Whitehead/ The Guardsman)

College administration is actively working on setting up an off-campus parking lot with shuttle service to address the declining parking spaces for students.

Approximately 200 student parking spaces have been eliminated this semester due to major construction projects on Ocean Campus.

Parking for City College students and staff has been disappearing over the last decade and may continue to decline as the Balboa Reservoir housing development and the Diego Rivera Performing Arts Center are completed.

At the Academic Senate meeting on Dec. 15, 2025, Chancellor Kimberlee Messina confirmed a tentative plan to rent an off-campus parking lot with shuttle service, with the intent to provide some relief from the main campus’s evaporating parking spaces, as well as potential strain on Ingleside’s surrounding street parking.

According to Chancellor Messina, the college is still finalizing its contract with the site parking lot. “As soon as that happens, we will share our information regarding shuttle hours and parking location,” she said.

Alberto Vasquez, associate vice chancellor of facilities, shared an update on this at the Facilities Committee meeting on Jan. 26, 2026. They are currently evaluating two lots. One is the large Alemany Farmers Market parking lot on Alemany Blvd. The other lot under consideration is apparently a smaller church parking lot at San Jose and Ocean avenues.

“In terms of the number of parking spots, Alemany could be a really ideal space,” said Student Trustee Angelica Campos, a Facilities Committee member.

The Facilities Committee is working to align the shuttle schedule with weekday morning and evening class demand, and the shuttles would likely run every half hour.

At this time, it is still unclear how much it will cost to park there, how the college will finance it, when it will begin, and how long it will be available.

For years, the “lower reservoir” provided abundant, cheap parking, about 1000 spaces. But after the reservoir was sold to developers in 2021, the parking rate was raised to $5 per day, which is more than most students can afford. Some community members anticipated these problems, concerned that the lack of parking could affect enrollment, but their concerns were largely overlooked by the planners.

A parking garage is planned for the space just north of the STEAM building, but it is in the planning stages and will not be completed in the foreseeable future.

Once completed, the new buildings will likely increase traffic in the area: shoppers at the new retail stores, clients of the new childcare center, and residents of the new housing. Although there will be parking beneath the buildings, it will be limited to one parking spot per housing unit, with a small number of additional public parking spots.

Whether it is public transportation or the ability to commute by car, students from across the Bay Area need reliable transportation. Lack of parking can be a major hurdle for students trying to attend classes.

Some students are risking fines. About 14% of the cars parked in the S and D lots below the football field had citations tucked under the windshield wipers, according to an informal survey by the Guardsman on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. About 40% appeared to be parked without current permits or payment.

“The City College parking situation has affected me in the way of multiple parking tickets,” said Nicole Levin, a student at City College.

Students resort to parking in non-student parking when the lots are at capacity. There are just not enough spaces. If more students park in restricted areas out of desperation to find a spot and make it to class, faculty parking may be impacted as well.

Some students have raised concerns about off-site safety in parking lots farther from campus. “I don't feel safe on campus as it is when it's really dark,” Campos said. “Our parking lots are really dark.”

Check your student email for more parking details sent in the Jan. 5, 2026, email blast from Chief of Police Mario Vasquez.