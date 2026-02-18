June Lumumba: New To The Country, Veteran on the Court

This women’s basketball player is stuffing the stat sheet despite still getting acclimated to life in the United States.

On the court, June Lumumba dismantles defenses with ease. In a recent win against the College of San Mateo, she scored a season-high 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Off the court, the Kenyan international student athlete explained that acclimating to life in San Francisco is not as easy as making buckets on the hardwood.

For one, the weather in San Francisco differs from that in Lumumba’s hometown of Nairobi, Kenya. She describes Nairobi as warm, whereas “it’s very cold out here and windy” in the city. “Living in San Francisco is not easy for me because of the weather… I’m not going to say it’s a challenge, because it’s a choice,” she said.

“Another difference is definitely the culture – how people talk.” Lumumba explained that the accents can make understanding each other harder. “Sometimes you talk, and someone is like ‘pardon, pardon?’ all the time,” she said.

June Lumumba (32) attempts a shot while being guarded. Feb. 6, 2026, San Francisco, Calif. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman).

Lumumba also mentioned the differences in resources and motivation between San Francisco and Nairobi. “My coaches are very motivating. They do everything in their power to… make sure we are taking the right classes that align with our basketball schedule.” In Kenya, she said, a player would have to do all of this themselves.

“When I came here, I immediately joined the basketball program. I’ve been receiving support and help from different people, my coaches, and this is so important to me [because of] the fact that I’m an immigrant… I’m not going to say it’s not easy, but it’s different,” Lumumba said.

“When I talk about resources, too, I’ve seen a very huge difference when it comes to… the tech. It’s my first time being on a team where we have the same shoes,” she continued.

JUne Lumumba (32) cheers her team on from the bench. Feb 6, 2026, San Francisco, Calif. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman).

Lumumba also described the differences in facilities, explaining that City College has a Wellness Center with basketball courts, locker rooms, a fitness center, and more, all in one place.

In addition to being a star on the team, Lumumba shines in the classroom. The Computer Science major made the Dean’s List last semester. “I love basketball, and I also love my major,” she said.

A professional player that Lumumba looks up to is four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson. Wilson is a three-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Finals MVP, and six-time All-Star for the Las Vegas Aces at just 29 years old. Wilson makes her presence known on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball; thus, she is a worthy role model according to Lumumba.

June Lumumba (32) preparing herself for a free throw. Feb. 6, 2026, San Francisco, Calif. (Teresa Madrigal/The Guardsman).

Despite feeling out of place when she first arrived, Lumumba’s teammates welcomed her with open arms. “I love my teammates. They understand me; I understand them.”

As for the rest of the season, she looks forward to continued success on the court. “I’m excited about going into the playoffs with my team because they are so determined,” Lumumba said.