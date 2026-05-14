Outreach Turns College Dreams into Reality

From bus stop ads to Frisco Day, how City College brings high schoolers onto campus and gets them enrolled

​​By Qi Mai

Every summer—from July through September—bus stops around City College become small billboards of possibility. The ads from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office carry a simple but powerful message in English and Chinese: “我能通過保送轉校進入夢想的大学” — ​I can go to college. The campaign points students to icangotocollege.com and invites them to imagine a future that may once have felt out of reach.

However, advertising is only a small part of City College’s broader effort to connect with prospective students. The college uses both digital and traditional marketing to attract high school students. Through social media ads, email campaigns, websites and virtual tours, schools reach students online. At the same time, campus tours, high school visits, student ambassadors and college events and fairs create personal connections. Then, through word of mouth, campus tours and alumni success stories, City College builds trust and encourages students to enroll.

Frisco Day: A First Step onto Campus

One of the biggest and most visible outreach efforts is “Frisco Day,” held at the end of April or the beginning of May every year. The service-focused campus visit brings over 1,000 high school students face-to-face with college life.

Meg Hudson, Dean of the Outreach and Recruitment Department, oversees preparations for the event. Along with Director Erika Flores, she works closely with Max Gardner, supervisor of City College partnerships in SFUSD’s College and Career Readiness Department.

At 8 a.m. on April 30, Gardner and SFUSD staff sat at tables in front of the Student Union building, reviewing and signing student forms and guiding them through City College’s enrollment system. In the Rosenberg Library, Monika Liu, Dean of Admissions and Records, helped manage a busy scene where dozens of staff assisted hundreds of students with registration.

After completing enrollment, students went to Room 305 in the Wellness Center to get their student ID cards.

Students then joined activities across campus, including orientation, financial aid help, counseling check-ins, transfer workshops, DSPS services, club tables, tours, and a campus resource fair. At the Outdoor Amphitheater, Guillermo Villanueva, Dean of Financial Aid , and staff served food while Monica McCarthy, the Chair of the Counseling Department, and all program directors answered students’ questions. The campus was full of energy and excitement. Hudson moved around campus with a folding wagon, delivering food, water, and supplies to different service stations.

All these services made the experience easy and enjoyable, giving students a strong first impression of the college. With a resource map, students from Abraham Lincoln High School explored Ocean Campus—some arriving by bus with classmates, others on their own. For many, it was their first time on a college campus as future students, not just visitors.

Emily Li described her experience simply: “We came to register for classes, get our ID, and look around.” Without a guide, she and her friends used the map to explore the campus on their own.

For Emily, City College offers both opportunity and flexibility. “I wasn’t sure about CSU or UC yet,” she said. “I want to come here first, figure out my major.” She plans to study psychology.

Her story reflects a common idea: City College is a starting point, not a destination.

Her classmate, Leah Fernandez, shared a similar view but with a clearer plan. “I’ll stay here for two years and then transfer,” she said, naming the University of California, San Diego and the University of California, Irvine as her top choices.

Leah has worked about 18 hours a week at a restaurant for two years. “Community college saves a lot of money,” she said. “I can spend it on other things—or avoid debt.”

Kelvin Eckman, a student ambassador majoring in Human Resources Management, giving a campus tour (Qi Mai/The Guardsman)

Guided Discovery: The Ocean Campus Tour

Beyond large events, the Ocean Campus tour brings about 800 students and families to visit each year.

Kelvin Eckman, a student ambassador majoring in Human Resources Management, is one of the tour guides. After two years at City College, he shares both information and personal experience.

“I guide students to services, answer questions, and help them understand what’s available,” he said. “Most people ask how to apply or register.”

Tour groups range from a few people to about 50, but the goal is the same: to help students feel comfortable and connected. Visitors learn about the library, student centers, wellness services, and specialized programs.

Usually, a visitor from booking the tour through to finishing it may receive up to eight follow-up emails from the department, demonstrating how City College continues communication after the first contact. For many, these resources are a surprise—and an important reason to consider City College.

Although City College does not rely heavily on traditional advertising, its outreach creates something just as valuable: word of mouth. Students share their experiences with friends, and parents talk with other families.

During one tour, a mother from Pacifica said, “There’s a lot more here than I imagined. Very impressive.” Although her son is still a sophomore, she believes early exposure is important. “The earlier you learn about your options, the easier it is to imagine your future,” she said.

Graph of student enrollment trends by Qi Mai

City College by the Numbers

Fall 2025 enrollment showed strong early growth but weaker results later. In April and May, Resident FTES increased quickly compared to Fall 2024, often by more than 20 percent. However, growth slowed in June and July. By August, enrollment dropped slightly below 2024 levels. On the first day of classes, City College reached about 95 percent of its target, falling short by about 250 to 300 FTES.

Each year, City College serves about 42,000 students, with average class sizes of around 30. More than 4,000 students earn degrees or certificates annually, and over 1,600 transfer to four-year universities. In Fall 2025, more than 1,000 SFUSD Spring 2025 graduates enrolled at the college.

Students in career technical education programs see strong results, with average wages increasing by 44 percent.

City College’s outreach efforts are about more than numbers. They focus on access, equity, and opportunity. By reaching students at bus stops, in high schools, and on campus, the college creates many ways to begin a college journey. For some students, City College is a step toward a university degree. For others, it is a place to learn skills, change careers, or explore interests.

The message is simple: You can go to college.