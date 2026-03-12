Practice Makes Program: City College Embraces Flag Football

While it’s just a class right now, Women’s Flag Football could potentially be in the midst of its first official season this time next year.

After a week of harsh rain, the sun had appeared. The new Flag Football class was finally able to gather at the George Rush stadium field again. “Get On Up” by James Brown blares across the field as students begin to line up for warm-ups and drills under the tutelage of Coach Socrates Vergara Jr.

While the class is open to anyone, the creation of the course stemmed from the growing popularity of Women’s Flag Football across the country. As of 2026, all three levels of college athletics (the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA) have added the sport at the varsity level. Additionally, the sport will be making its Olympic debut in the 2028 Los Angeles games, with events for both men and women.

“We hope to bring a female flag football team to the school next spring,” said Vergara. “Right now, the process ties in with seeing if there’s any interest from our regular students. We have a great turnout in terms of enrollment for this semester’s class.”

Students huddle together for a chant led by Daniel Elize Jr., Feb. 20, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman)

For many of those enrolled in the class, this is the first time they’ve played gridiron football in any capacity. Despite that, the environment has proved welcoming to newcomers. Zama Mncwango said, “I was nervous, but we have a really great coach.”

Even for those who do have a background in athletics, it has been an elevating experience. “I run, and I’m a swimmer as well, but after each scrimmage, it feels like I belong on the field," explained Luying Wu.

Despite the obvious similarities between football and flag football, they can be very different. The latter usually requires the ability to play any position at any time, and many teams’ playstyles are much faster-paced and run-oriented, as opposed to the pass-heavy offenses seen in the NFL today.

Though there’s no tackling or contact off the line, the game is still quite physical. While passing is less common, “50/50” balls are still prevalent, as players crash into each other trying to gain possession.

Coach Vergara in the background cheering on Nina Williams as she runs through the agility drill. Feb. 20, 2026. (Alejandra Cardenas/ The Guardsman)

“This class is so great. It reminds me of actual football from when I [played for] Balboa High School,” Daniel Elzie Jr. said.

“I always feel uplifted and energized after each class. Beforehand, it’s the opposite. I’m able to channel the excitement and tackle the rest of my day. There’s also the team. Everyone rallies together. It’s a competitive environment, but it’s still really fun,” student Nina Williams said.

Coach Vergara is excited for his students and the future of the sport at City College. “It feels great to see my students enjoy the class. It’s a fast-growing sport and will open up great opportunities for students to enroll in City College. They’ll be able to experience both the academic and athletic sides of college."