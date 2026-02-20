Rams Swim Team Hot Off The Block at SF Invitational

City College swimmer Brisa Serrano Diaz glides through the 50-yard Butterfly Relay at the CCSF Ram Invitational Swim Meet in San Francisco, CA. Feb. 6, 2026 (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman)

The Rams swim team had a strong showing at the San Francisco Invitational on Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7 at the Wellness Center pool.

At the meet on Friday, sophomore Brisa Serrano Diaz said, “I think [the meet is] going pretty [well]. There’s a lot of people here, a lot of energy, good swimmers, so it’s good to sit down and watch other people swim and learn from them.” Sarah Tanabe added, “We did the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle. It went [well]. We dropped time in our 200 medley relay.” The 200 medley team swam a time of 2:30.90.

Listed from left to right: Angely Molina-Cativo, Emma Kotonya, Samantha Martin, Mina Darland, and Mariam Atanji. Feb. 6, 2026 (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman)

Second-year swimmer Samantha Ng performed especially well, with times of 2:11.58 in the 200 freestyle, 2:31.62 in the 200 IM, and 1:04.78 in the 100 butterfly – good for second place in that race. Serrano Diaz also put up a solid performance, with a first-place time of 30.25 in the 50 butterfly, as well as 1:13.47 in the 100 IM, 32.83 in the 50 backstroke and 1:09.20 in the 100 butterfly.

Swimmers at the 100-yard Backstroke start line for the CCSF Ram Invitational Meet in San Francisco, CA. Feb. 6, 2026 (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman)

On the first day of the meet, assistant coach Michael Tyler said, “We’re still working some kinks out, but we’re making a lot of progress and getting into the flow of our season. Overall, I think we can be very proud of our accomplishments so far.”

City College swimmer Mina Darland competes in the 50-yard at the CCSF Ram Invitational Swim Meet in San Francisco, CA. Feb. 6, 2026 (Alejandra Cardenas/The Guardsman)

Rams swimming will continue this season's slate of meets with the Coast Conference Kick Off on February 20, which is hosted by De Anza College.